Plans submitted to increase outdoor seating at Ward Jackson pub in Hartlepool town centre

Plans have been lodged to increase outdoor seating at a Wetherspoons pub in Hartlepool.

Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department would bring an additional six tables and 24 seats outside the Ward Jackson Pub in Church Street if approved.

The Ward Jackson pub, Hartlepool.

It would add to the tables and chairs currently located outside the pub to create a ‘pavement cafe’ space, with the area designated for up to eight tables at the moment.

The plans would involve extending the area further into the existing pavement space.

The seating would be surrounded by toughened safety glass panels, clamped to posts with ground fixings.

The site is located to the left of the main entrance when facing the pub and there will also be a gap in the safety panels to allow people to enter.

A design and access statement, submitted on behalf of applicant Wetherspoon Ltd, states the plans would have a minimal impact on the existing street scene.

It said: “Submission of full planning application for approval to provide additional seating, on public footpath, comprising fixed, glazed enclosing screens, six tables and twenty-four chairs.

“The area, which is the subject of this application, is an existing public footpath. No change is proposed to the existing access.

“The external furniture will be durable and appropriate for this location.”

The site is located in the Church Street Conservation Area, however the applicant states it would not impact on any ‘archaeologically sensitive area’.

The pub is named after Ralph Ward Jackson, known as the founder of the town and the first MP for Hartlepool, and there is also a monument in honour of him near the pub.

Neighbouring properties have been contacted in regards to the plans, alongside local councillors for the area, and to date no objections have been received.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans by the Hartlepool Borough Council planning department in the coming months.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0144.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service