Record high street closures in 2019: these are the major shops that have closed or are under threat

These once-big names are no longer on many high streets.

2,870 stores on Britain's top 500 high streets have closed down in the first half of the year, according to research by PwC and the Local Data Company. However, a total of 1634 stores opened in the same period, meaning the net closure was 1,234. This is an increase from the 1,123 from last year and the highest number since the survey began in 2010. Fashion retailers saw the biggest decline in the period, driven by administrations and CVAs. Competition from online retailers has made it difficult for traditional retailers to survive and pay the overheads of a brick and mortar store. Here are some of the retail names that have gone from many high streets, or could be going soon.

Karen Millen and subsidiary Coast sold online operations to Boohoo in August, and stores and concessions ceased trading as the business moved completely online.

One of the more well-known casualties so far in 2019, the cafe chain went into administration in January. 71 stores and all concessions were closed immediately, but 122 stores remain open.

One of the largest and best-known brands on the high street went into pre-pack administration in April. The brand will continue but few stores are expected to be on the high street.

Philip Green's Arcadia group was saved by a rescue deal, however 48 shops will still close. Shops earmarked for closure include Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Topshop, Topman, Wallis and Evans.

The German fashion retailer, is to close its 26 stores in the UK and Ireland by October 2019 as part of restructuring. It may still operate concessions.

The Yorkshire Linen Co. went bust in February, and ceased trading. Its 19 stores were closed down.

This outlet ceased trading in March and all of its stores have been closed down, with around 300 staff being made redundant.

Jack Wills went into pre-pack administration early in August. It was acquired by Sports Direct, which shut down 8 of the stores and said that other stores could still potentially be closed.

Select fell into administration in May, with stores and jobs under threat if a buyer is not found.