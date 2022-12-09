Mark Lloyd in his workshop.

Master goldsmith Mark Lloyd and nail artist Kirsty Meakin, who has almost 250,000 followers on Instagram, have launched a limited edition jewellery brand called Kirsty Meakin X Mark Lloyd.

The first piece in the collection is a one of a kind nail-shaped pendant made by Mark, who is based in Park Road, Hartlepool.

He was introduced to Kirsty through mutual friend Adam Bouabda who approached Mark about making a pair of earrings as a birthday present for Kirsty in the shape of a bottle of her gel polish.

Mark, a fellow of the Institute of Professional Goldsmiths, did so with the earrings featuring the Kirsty Meakin logo engraved on the front and a rose gold finish.

They had a massive public response when she showed them off on her YouTube channel leading to Mark and Kirsty to explore a collaboration.

Mark said they both shared a passion for making a premium product. He said: “I was introduced to Kirsty through local film producer Adam Bouabda. As soon as I met her I thought she was the perfect person to collaborate with.

The unique nail pendant crated by Mark Lloyd and Kirsty Meakin.

"She is full of enthusiasm for what she does. That made collaborating with her exciting.”

Their first piece, the nail pendant, is made out of solid sterling silver inscribed with Kirsty’s unique skull logo on the front and the brand’s name laser inscribed on the reverse.

The first batch is limited edition to 100 and stocks will be ready early next year. See www.kirstymeakin.com.

