See inside Hartlepool’s ‘exciting’ new BIS centre aimed at boosting town’s creative industries and business
It’s been called ‘an exciting new chapter for Hartlepool’.
The BIS – a centre for ‘creating Businesses through Innovation and Skills’- has officially opened following the refurbishment of the Grade II-listed former Post Office building in Whitby Street, Hartlepool. Here we take a look inside after its official unveiling. Read more here.
The main community area located on the ground floor at the Biz Whitby Street. Picture by FRANK REID
A view of a staircase at the Biz Whitby Street. Picture by FRANK REID
One of the office units, located on the top floor at the Biz Whitby Street. Picture by FRANK REID
Outside one off the ground floor units at The Biz Whitby Street. Picture by FRANK REID
