Stephen is the man to head up new Wynyard consultancy office

Hartlepool man Stephen Litherland will head-up a new planning firm, providing specialist services across the region and into Yorkshire.

Stephen will lead Hedley Planning Services’ new offices at the Evolution in Wynyard Park, where he will target planning decision-makers with strategic land promotion and consultancy work among other services.

Several major projects are already underway which will underpin the office, with a raft of additional work expected over the coming months.

Stephen said the new office would support the growing demand for the company’s strategic services beyond its North East heartland.

He said: “We are seeing strong demand for strategic planning requirements in the face of a buoyant commercial planning sector. Teesside is on the up, with positive news of fresh investment and development.

“We are in the business of helping to deliver that growth for residential, retail and commercial clients.”

Managing director Sean Hedley said: “We will continue to deliver a quality service to clients across the North East from our Northumberland office, but the time is now right to expand with a second office opening.

“The move will allow us to establish a greater presence across the wider North of England, develop existing important relationships and provide a more in-depth proposition for new clients seeking high quality professional planning services.”