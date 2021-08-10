Successful distillery to open its first stand alone store at Stack selling gins and more

Scott Wilson-Laing Founder and Managing Director of WL Distillery in County Durham Picture: DAVID WOOD

Opening in unit 20 in Stack Newcastle on Saturday, August 14, the store will not only stock their own range of WL Distillery award-winning gins, but also plan to be a hub for other local up and coming spirits brands from across the region.

Ranges from House of Ruhr, the Sunderland-based supplier of award-winning handcrafted spirits and liqueur distilled by artisans in the Ruhr Valley, Germany, will be sold.

Other brands stocked will include the Northumberland drinks firm Artisan Drinks whose well established tonic and mixer brand are stocked in bars such as the Dolce and Gabbana Martini bar in Milan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stack Newcastle

Scott Wilson-Laing, founder and managing director at WL Distillery said: “I’m all too aware how difficult the last year has been for businesses across the region and here at WL Distillery we managed to adapt our business strategy like many others to field the pandemic. We have, however, been able to benefit from strong growth which has been supported by securing an array of industry awards over the last few months.

"The opening of the unit at the STACK Newcastle is a great opportunity to further build our visual presence and also a chance to work with key local suppliers and producers such as House of Ruhr and Artisan Drinks to showcase the great range of products supplied in the North East.

"Alongside established brands the site will aim to showcase and work with up and coming brands and producers and act as a platform to show the very best in what is available.”

Stack Newcastle is a sister site to the successful Stack Seaburn.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Holdings which owns and operates both Stack sites, said: “We are delighted that WL Distillery will be joining us at STACK Newcastle. As a North East-based business we are passionate about creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs. WL Distillery are an award-winning local success story and it’s great that they’ll be sharing the next stage of their journey with a unit at our site.”

WL Distillery at Stack Newcastle will be open Wednesday – Sunday (10am – 6pm) or shop online at www.wldistillery.com