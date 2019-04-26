Teesside to lose Debenhams store as planned closure list announced

Debenhams is set to shut its Stockton branch as part of a planned closure programme.

The company went into administration earlier this month, with its lenders taking control of the company.

The North East's other branches in Middlesbrough, The MetroCentre, Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields are set to remain open.

The 22 stores earmarked for closure are: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney, Wolverhampton.