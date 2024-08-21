Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged for a grade II listed seafront hotel's restaurant to be separated from the accommodation and run as an independent business.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out work at The Marine Hotel, in Seaton Carew.

The application would see the hotel’s existing restaurant, located at 5 The Front, separated from the main hotel premises.

Submitted by Mr and Mrs Dexter, from the hotel, the proposals would see minor rear external alterations and new internal dividing walls put in place.

The restaurant at The Marine Hotel, in Seaton Carew, could soon be run as an independent business. Picture by FRANK REID

A planning statement from Wardman Brown, appointed by the owners of the hotel to assist with the development, noted the ground floor of 5 The Front has been used as the hotel’s formal dining area since 1989.

It added: “With recent world events, the owners of The Marine Hotel have found that the space has become under used and can see the benefit in re-establishing it as a separate business unit.

“They have already been approached by a local business wishing to expand into Seaton Carew, therefore the proposed new unit would not sit empty/unoccupied.

“The re-establishment of the ground floor of No.5 The Front as a separate business unit is sustainable development as it improves the economic condition of Seaton Carew, bringing a new business to the town and thus new jobs.”

External work at the restaurant site would include tidying up the appearance of the existing extension, changing windows to a pair of French doors and installing a 1.8metre timber fence around the patio area.

The front door of 5 The Front, which is currently permanently locked, will be reopened as the entrance to the new restaurant.

Planning documents note that The Marine Hotel, located at 6 The Front, was constructed in the early 1900s and was named a grade II listed structure in 1985.

Four years later the neighbouring 5 The Front, which is not a listed building, was purchased and following a successful planning application became part of the hotel via a doorway on the ground floor.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals by the end of September.

To comment on the application, visit the council planning portal online and search reference number H/2024/0199.