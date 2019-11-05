The bags are being trialled in North East Aldi stores.

The supermarket has invited 60 shops in the region to join the pilot, which will launch at the end of this month

The drawstring bags are made from recycled plastic bottles and will be sold for 25p each.

The stores taking part include Hartlepool’s Tees Bay Retail Park and Dunston Road, South Shields, Hebburn, Sunderland’s stores in Hylton Riverside Retail Park, St Mark’s Road, Knollside Close and Carley Hill Road, Armstrong Road in Washington, Dragon Lane in Durham,

The Aldi store Chichester Road, South Shields, which is among those in the region to be taking part in the pilot scheme.

Bosses at the company say it is the latest step to reduce unnecessary plastic as it works towards reducing plastic packaging by 25% by the end of 2023.

If introduced nationally, the initiative will remove the equivalent of 113 tonnes of single-use plastic from circulation each year.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi, said: “We are committed to cutting the amount of plastic that Aldi and our customers use, particularly excess or single-use plastic like produce bags.

“We are hopeful that our customers in Sunderland will embrace these new reusable produce bags whenever they’re buying loose fruit and veg and, together, we will be able to take more than 100 tonnes of plastic a year out of circulation.”