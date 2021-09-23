Ed Sheeran will hit the road in Summer 2022. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Last week it was announced that the global star will play the home of the Black Cats for two nights on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 – which will be a Bank Holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, September 25, 2021. They are available from the following authorised websites: www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com / www.eventim.co.uk / www.gigantic.com / www.Myticket.co.uk / www.Axs.com and www.safc.com/concerts/ed-sheeran

Tickets go on sale on September 25 (photo: Atlantic Records)

In order to make buying legitimate tickets easier on the day, fans are encouraged to sign up for an account with an official ticket vendor in advance of the on sale. There is no pre-sale.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets will be available at face value only. The tickets are £80 and £50 in London and £75 and £45 regionally. All tickets are subject to a maximum 10% booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order.

Hospitality packages

The Stadium of Light has four hospitality packages. They are:

::Private Suite Package - £349 +vat per person(Minimum of 10 guests)

::River View Restaurant Package - £299 + vat per person

::Platinum Lounge Package - £249 + vat per person

::Black Cat Bar Party Package - £199 + vat per person

Disabled access

Customers who require either a carer to accompany them or disabled access to the shows should visit https://www.safc.com/concerts/ed-sheeran/accessibility

British Sign Language is available for the Sunderland date on Saturday, June 4.

The playlist

On the 2022 tour, fans will get to see Ed perform tracks from his upcoming album, + - = ÷ x, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.

Ed’s highly anticipated new album will be released on October 29 featuring tracks such as Shivers and Bad Habits.

Secondary ticketing

There’s a number of restrictions in place to clamp down on secondary ticketing. Tickets are only available digitally and to gain access to the concert you are required to bring your fully charged mobile phone or smartphone. You may be required to produce your email booking confirmation and a valid form of photo ID that matches the name on the confirmation.

The matching ID of the surname of the lead booker will be an entry requirement, the other tickets bought by that person can be used for other people as long as they ALL arrive with the lead booker. If you want to buy as gifts then you’ll also have to attend to get your recipients into the show.

There will be a strict limit of 6 tickets per show date per transaction.

Under 16s should be accompanied by an adult. No children under 5.