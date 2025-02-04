Tracerco announces huge global contract wins, bringing ten new jobs to the Tees Valley region

Billingham-headquartered industrial technology company Tracerco has been awarded several multi-million pounds worth of contracts in Brazil, including the largest project the company has ever undertaken.

Tracerco, which employs over 450 people across 17 countries, including over 200 in the UK, has been chosen by TechnipFMC to deliver the Tracerco Profiler™ measurement and control solutions for the multi-phase subsea separation work on Petrobras’ Mero 3 High Pressure Separator (HISEP®) pilot project in the Brazilian pre-salt oil region, over 1000m below the sea.

The HISEP® project will enable underwater separation of extracted oil and associated CO2-rich gas. The gas will be reinjected back into the reservoir on the seabed, significantly reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

Tracerco will deploy its Profiler™ tool, which provides operators with the opportunity to maximise benefits by measuring water/oil/gas phases accurately in real-time and high resolution, allowing users to optimise throughput, cut chemical costs and eliminate maintenance.

Lee Robins, Business Unit Director for Instrumentation, Tracerco

As part of the Brazilian contract, the company announced up to 10 jobs will be created in the Tees Valley region to support and deliver the project.

Lee Robins, Business Unit Director for Instrumentation at Tracerco, said: “Having a global presence has ensured that by working with the contractor TechnipFMC via our Bergen and Rio offices, we are able to deliver bespoke subsea technology designed and engineered in the Tees Valley to this major Brazilian oil and gas project.

“This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to not only making a difference to the Brazilian energy industry, but also locally in the north-east of England through the creation of these new jobs.

“This contract shows the value we can bring customers across the world, regardless of the size of their project.

“At Tracerco, we are committed to conducting business in a responsible and sustainable manner. It is great to be involved in such a global revolutionary project that will deliver sustainable benefits that helps to build a future that resonates with progress and respect for our planet.

The HISEP® project will be deployed at the Mero field development in the Brazilian pre-salt oil region 180km (112 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, where fields typically contain a 50-50 mix of oil and CO2-rich gas.

The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%), as the Brazilian Government's representative in the non-contracted area.