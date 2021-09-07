Gigabit broadband has arrived in Hartlepool

Households in the two areas, as well as parts of East Duram, can now access Virgin Media O2’s gigabit network, offering average speeds of 1,130Mbps – 10 times faster than the regional average

Areas including Peterlee, Blackhall Colliery, Seaton Carew, Hart and Wynyard are all now gigabit-ready

Gigabit speeds enable consumers to send and receive large files, download TV shows, films and computer games in seconds

Virgin Media O2 said it is spearheading the UK’s gigabit charge with two thirds of its network now delivering gigabit speeds, with its entire footprint of 15.5 million homes set to be upgraded before the end of 2021

The company today added thousands of homes in Hartlepool and Billingham to its gigabit network, connecting areas in and around the towns to broadband speeds 10 times faster than the local average.

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re rapidly expanding our gigabit broadband network and more than 10 million homes across the UK can now access these next-generation speeds.

“As the UK’s largest gigabit provider today, committed to connecting our entire network to these speeds by the end of the year, our investment is helping the UK meet its broadband targets and providing consumers with connectivity fit for the future.”

Virgin Media said its next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

As well as preparing homes for the technologies and applications of tomorrow, gigabit speeds enable consumers to do more online – from working, streaming, socialising and gaming – all at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

Virgin Media O2 is aiming to deliver gigabit broadband speeds across its entire network of more than 15 million homes by the end of 2021.

This increased access is also contributing to the Government’s target for at least 85% of UK premises to have access to gigabit speeds by 2025.

Once Virgin Media O2 has completed its upgrade later this year, the company will have contributed almost two thirds of the Government’s minimum broadband ambition four years ahead of the target.

