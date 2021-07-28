What can be done to counter the shortage of hospitality staff as a result of the pandemic

Some within the hospitality industry have suggested that a shorter working week and increased wages would help to attract workers back to the sector.

With furlough officially ending this September, there will be students looking for jobs that may fill some vacancies.

UKHospitality intends to run sessions in conjunction with JobCentre Plus across England, Scotland and Wales to help promote opportunities to job-seekers within the hospitality sector.

More staff are needed to support the hospitality industry. Picture: Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images.

Local government has also played its part.

Throughout the pandemic, councils distributed more than £11billion to 880,000 small businesses in 2020, continuing to help businesses reopen safely.

Many businesses continue to face challenges while trying to hire staff to meet the shortfall – and we are here to help.

