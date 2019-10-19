What you had to say about Bonmache's collapse into administration as chain becomes another victim of the high street crisis
Hartlepool residents have expressed their sadness that Bonmarche has become another victim of the UK’s high street crisis after the store’s announcement that it had fallen into administration.
Popular high street retailer Bonmarche confirmed on Friday, October 18, that the business had collapsed into administration putting thousands of jobs at risk.
It holds 318 stores across the country and has shops in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and at Dalton Park.
Despite the news, all currently remain open and no redundancies have been made at this time.
The firm has claimed that it will trade with no immediate job losses but that it will now assess options to secure the company’s future.
This is the second time that the brand has fallen into administration in seven years as it struggles with rising costs and lack of custom from high street shoppers.
In 2012, it was bought in a rescue deal by private equity firm Sun European Partners.
The company was floated on the London stock exchange and retail tycoon Philip Day purchased a majority stake in 2019.
A large number of shareholders sold their stakes to Mr Day, leaving him with 95% ownership.
Reacting to the news, many Hartlepool residents expressed their disappointment at the prospect of losing yet another high street store.
Christine Todhunter said: “My go to shop in the town after M&S closed.
“Will have to venture out of town to Dalton Park or Middlesbrough. Hope it doesn't come to this.”
Mary Grazier commented: “If that shop closes our shopping centre will be a ghost town, I can’t believe it.”
Bronwen Banks wrote: “That's awful it's my favourite shop.”
Julie Waterman Kelly said: “Not shocked. The town has nothing to tempt you there now unless you like a charity shop.”
Sandra Gibson said: “Can’t believe how many shops are empty in our town, unbelievable.”
Peter J Smart added: “No surprise, no high street shop is safe, even the giants of the industry are struggling.”