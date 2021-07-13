New Deals for the Community Trust (NDC) is leading the refurbishment of Tranquility House for owners Orangebox Training, which is expanding into the former Utility Alliance marina HQ.

Dylan Shout, Brandon Carlyle, Ryan Hayton, and Lewis Clark have found employment and been involved in the refurbishment through a scheme called Trades Academy, created by Orangebox Training with the NDC Trust.

They attended accredited daily morning training courses followed by valuable hands-on work experience in the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bright future: Ryan Hayton, Brandon Carlyle, Lewis Clark and Dylan Shout have been given jobs after completing a Trade Academy course with New Deal for Communities and Orangebox Training in Hartlepool.

All attendees of the Trades Academy have been offered full-time positions with NDC under the new government Kick-start scheme.

Stuart Drummond, who is chief executive at the NDC Trust, said: “We are delighted to have created and welcomed the learners to Tranquillity House.

“There is a clear skills shortage in the town and Trades Academy schemes like this will help bridge this gap by training and developing talented individuals, who are ultimately the workforce of the future.

"At NDC, we believe in employing local, buying local and providing maximum benefit for our clients and their communities, a core value.”

Tranquility House is undergoing a £500,000 refurb and investment to become the new home for Orangebox Training. Picture by FRANK REID

The refurbishment of Tranquility House will provide office space for 50 staff, training courses and meeting rooms for hire, including offering four wings to local businesses to rent.

So far the new recruits have carried out joinery and got involved with demolition, prepping, painting and decorating.

Lewis, 19, said: “We have been well looked after by all the tutors and the team from Orangebox who provided our lunches each day.”

Simon Corbett, chief executive at Orangebox Training, said: “These types of partnerships can be crucial in delivering quality training and work experience as together we offer a cohesive package of support along with valuable sector specific work experience on-site and quality teaching delivery through our awarding bodies.

"All the lads have shown such great commitment and resilience attending each day on time with a great work ethic.

"I am delighted we have managed to find these lads full-time jobs and would like to thank Stuart and NDC for allowing this to happen.”

Future Trades Academies will be starting soon, including with Hartlepool United.

For information, contact Orangebox on (01429) 874530.