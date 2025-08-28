Alice House Hospice announces the return of Make a Will Month for 2025
Throughout October 2025, supporters will have the opportunity to have a will written or updated for a reduced fee – £180 for a single will or £300 for a double will – with 100% of fees donated directly to Alice House Hospice.
The participating firms are:
· TMJ Legal Services, Hartlepool
· Evans & Co Solicitors, Hartlepool
· Smith & Graham Solicitors, Hartlepool
· Essential Wills, Peterlee
· Freers Askew Bunting, Hartlepool
Appointments are limited and expected to be in high demand. Those wishing to take part should contact Alice House directly, who will refer details to the chosen solicitor or will writer.
Nicola Winwood, the Hospice’s In Memory Fundraiser said:
“We are so grateful to these firms for giving their time and expertise to support Hospice care. Making a will not only ensures your wishes are carried out, but by taking part in Make a Will Month you are also helping to fund the specialist care Alice House provides for local patients and families
Making a will is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your loved ones.”
This offer covers simple, straightforward wills. More complex arrangements may incur additional charges, which will be discussed directly with the solicitor or will writer.
While there is no obligation to include a gift to Alice House Hospice in your will, supporters are encouraged to consider leaving a legacy to help secure Hospice care for future generations. This can be arranged as part of the appointment process.
To register your interest, please contact Nicola directly on [email protected]
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.