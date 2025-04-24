Alice House Hospice & Hospice UK Legacy Appeal: Leaving a gift to secure the future of hospice care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alice House Hospice has joined forces with Hospice UK and 142 other Hospices across the country for the first national Legacy Appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign raises awareness of the ongoing Hospice funding crisis and highlights the value of leaving a gift in your will to help secure vital care services for future generations.

Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, offers free, friendly, and impartial advice on accessing will-writing services and can help you find the option that suits you best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola said, “Regardless of your personal or family circumstances, having a will is essential to ensure your wishes are known and followed after you die. Your will can determine what happens to your money, home, and possessions, as well as make charitable donations or arrange care for children and pets.

Alice House Hospice Nurses.

“There are multiple options for creating a will. If you wish to leave a legacy donation to Alice House, then we can help.”

For a limited time, Farewell - a predominantly online service - can facilitate a free will, including a gift to Alice House Hospice, payable after your death as part of your estate distribution.

Based in Hartlepool, TMJ Legal Services in Hartlepool offer a free will, subject to a minimum donation of £500 to the Hospice, which must be included in your will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola added “Alice House encourages you to make independent decisions about your will. You are welcome to seek legal advice or use an alternative will-writing service if you prefer.”

For more information or to be connected to any of these services, please contact Nicola Winwood directly on [email protected] / 01429 855554

You can also connect via the Hospice website at: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/get-involved/wills-legacies/

Alice House Hospice does not provide legal advice and can only signpost external services. The Hospice accepts no liability for any issues arising from using external services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.