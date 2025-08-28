Alice House Hospice invites community to join first-ever Starlight Memory Stroll

Alice House Hospice invites local people to take part in a moving evening of remembrance and support with its very first Starlight Memory Stroll – a lantern-lit 5K sponsored walk held in memory of loved ones.

The event will take place on Saturday September 27, starting from Seaton Carew Golf Club and following a 5K route along the seafront.

Participants will walk together by lantern light, creating a beautiful and meaningful tribute to those no longer with us. Whether walking in memory of someone special, or simply to show support for local hospice care, everyone taking part will help raise vital funds for Alice House.

Entry costs are: Adults £12.50, Children £7.50, Family of four £37.

Alice House Hospice nurses promoting the charity's upcoming Starlight Memory Stroll

Each entry includes participation in the walk, a handheld lantern a bottle of water and a bacon sandwich on return.

All proceeds will go directly towards supporting the essential care and services provided by Alice House.

Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at the Hospice said: “The Starlight Memory Stroll will be a special evening – a time for people to come together, reflect, and celebrate the lives of those they love and miss. Every lantern will shine in memory, and every step will make a difference to patients and families in our community who need hospice care.”

Registration is open now and you can sign up online via the link below: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/starlight-memory-stroll/

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.