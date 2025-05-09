Alice House Hospice Thanks Hartlepool College for Invaluable Support
The tunnel, which runs between the main building and the Hospice’s Wellbeing Centre, has been given a much-needed transformation and uplift.
This generous contribution forms part of an ongoing commitment by the College to support the Hospice, both practically and creatively.
In addition to the construction work, College students and staff engage in ongoing fundraising activities, as well as offering design and project support across a range of Hospice initiatives.
Greg Hildreth, Business and Communications Senior Manager at Alice House, said:
"We are so grateful to Hartlepool College for everything they to do in support of local Hospice care. The restoration of the tunnel is just one example of the fantastic support we receive from their talented students and committed staff. Their efforts make a real difference to the Hospice and those accessing our services."
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.
To learn more about the work of Alice House or to donate, please visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk.