Alice House launches Light up a Life fundraiser for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alice House Hospice has launched this year’s Light up a Life campaign which offers supporters of the charity the opportunity to make a seasonal donation, in tribute to loved ones who have died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People taking part will receive a personalised card including the names of those in their dedication and a commemorative pin badge.

All of the money raised goes towards the specialist services provided by the Hospice to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign will be concluded with two memorial services (details below), where a Book of Remembrance will be displayed including the names of all of the people remembered in this year’s appeal. The services will also include a ceremonial lighting of Christmas tree lights, which represent the lives that are being celebrated.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Saint Paul’s Church, Hartlepool – Thursday 12 December, 7pm

Saint Cuthbert’s Church, Peterlee – Friday 13 December, 6:30pm

The event is sponsored by regular supporters, Victoria House Funeral Services.

The Hospice’s Fundraising Senior Manager, Julie Hildreth said, “This is one of our most poignant and significant fundraising events, during which we remember the special people whom are no longer with us; for many, Christmas can be amongst the hardest times to miss someone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that taking part in Light up a Life offers some comfort and time to reflect on some happy memories. I would also like to say thank you to everyone who supports this annual campaign, to the churches for hosting our services and to our sponsors, Victoria House, who will be joining us at these events.”

To make a dedication, go to https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/lightupalife or call a member of the Fundraising Team on 01429 855555.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.