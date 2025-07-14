As you bike it – dozens of EDF cyclists rack up miles and thousands for charity

On Thursday last week (July 10) about 70 cyclists from across the company’s UK wide nuclear sites got in gear to tackle a 105 mile route from Heysham in Lancashire to Hartlepool in Teesside, in aid of the charity.

And the gruelling route through the Pennines posed a particular challenge for the weary wheelers as temperatures soared. But at lunchtime on Friday all the riders crossed the finishing line at Hartlepool Power Station.

Mark Lees, Hartlepool Power Station Director, was one of the cyclists making the trip. He said: “Many of us who signed up for this challenge thought it would be tough going but I’m not sure many of us considered we’d be doing it as the country was in a heatwave.

"We were able to complete this thanks to the fabulous team looking out for us all, including providing regular suncream updates, and we all really looked out for each other. Tackling a challenge like this gives you a real sense of common purpose and inspires you to look out for one another, and really encourage each other in those tougher, usually uphill, moments.

“Knowing we were all contributing to such an important cause also helped and made it all, all the more important. In the end I think everyone crossed the finish line faster than we’d planned. Thank you to everyone who supported us with the challenge and especially with the fundraising.”

To take part participants had to raise at least £500 in sponsorship for the Alzheimer’s Society. However on the eve of the challenge the 70 plus riders’ efforts had already raised more than £50,000 for the charity.

Corinne Mills, Interim CEO at Alzheimer's Society, said: “With nearly one million people living with dementia in the UK today, and many more affected, we know how vital it is to have partners, like EDF, who share our determination to make a real difference.

“Our utmost thanks goes to the EDF cyclists who’ve taken on such an incredible challenge, raising vital funds to help beat dementia. Together, our partnership continues to support EDF colleagues and customers to better understand dementia and the support available and fund vital support services and pioneering research that can transform lives now and in the future.”

Hartlepool Power Station staff turn out to cheer home the cyclists

Members of the Hartlepool Power Station team have a breather in the high heat

Hartlepool Power Station Director Mark Lees helps start the cycling challenge