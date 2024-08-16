Bear Grylls congratulates 18th Hartlepool Scout Group for their 100 years of service in Tees Valley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said ‘’I’m so proud of the almost 100 years of service that the 18th Hartlepool Scout Group have provided their local community. They have an active Beaver Colony (6–8-year-olds) and Cub Pack (8–10-year-olds) and they are now opening a Scout Troop (boys and girls aged 10–14-year-olds) in September. This is good news for Scouts and good news for the local community too.

What an amazing team they are, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything they’ve achieved. They have welcomed children and young people from across Tees Valley into their Scout Group. They’ve equipped them with skills for life – helping them play their part in the local community. They’ve learnt the power of believing in themselves and others and how together they can do so much more.

They’ve camped together, cooked together, learnt digital skills; discovered more about their area and helped bring the community closer together too. They’ve met new and different people outside their school and local area helping them gain new perspectives. Scouts has given them the courage to learn more, do more and be more.

I’m so proud of everything the 18th Hartlepool Scout Group have achieved – not least the incredible kindness and generosity of our adult volunteers who make it possible. These are ordinary people from local communities who make an extraordinary difference.

To be a volunteer in Scouts you don’t need incredible outdoor skills or know how to use a map and compass. We can teach you all that. What’s really needed is a smile, patience, and willingness to share a little time to help others. I promise you’ll get back ten times what you put in – including new skills, new friends, and a renewed sense of the difference we can make when we work together.

The team at the 18th Hartlepool have already done so much in the last 24 months. But just think what they can do by opening a Scout Troop in September! They’re unstoppable and I’ll be cheering them on every step of the way. Be part of this amazing success story and volunteer today.

A very big thank you to every Scout, parent, carer, and volunteer who’s made this happen. Together, we’re a force for good, helping shape a new generation.

Congratulations and very well done to all our Scouts and volunteers (past, present and future!)

The 18th Hartlepool meet at the Tees Valley North Scout Centre, TS25 1TY. If you are an adult looking for a volunteering opportunity, then come and join the team. Put your skills to use, learn new ones and be part of something amazing. Contact Ian at [email protected]