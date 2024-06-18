Brandy and lemonade is the secret, says 100-year-old Ethel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SANGRIA could help you live to 100 according to a centenarian from Peterlee, who said the classic combination of brandy and lemonade was her secret to a long life.

Ethel May Clark, who was born just five years after the conclusion of the First World War, claimed the classic cocktail combo – which can be found in sangria to a sidecar, sour to a surfer – helped her to reach a century of age.

During her 100th birthday party, she was asked what her secret to a long life was. She responded: “Brandy and lemonade every day.”

Ethel was joined by family, friends, fellow residents and staff at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, on Manor Way, Peterlee, for the celebration.

Ethel May Clark celebrates her 100th birthday at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, in Peterlee.

Entertainer Joe Armstrong put a show for the guests, performing some of Ethel’s favourite songs, and everyone enjoyed a tipple, including Ethel’s favourite cocktail.

She said: “Oh what a lovely day it’s been seeing all my family and friends. I even got a special card from the King.”

Ethel was born 13th June 1924 in Sunderland, where she grew up and later met her husband-to-be, Tom, while working at the city’s Pyrex factory. The couple married on Boxing Day 1946.

They had three children and now have three grandchildren and four great grandchildren, many of whom attended the celebration at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home.

Ethel May Clark and her husband Tom on their wedding day on Boxing Day 1946.

After leaving Pyrex, Ethel worked at a laundrette for over four decades, before eventually retiring. She moved to Bannatyne Lodge Care Home in July 2022.

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, said: “Ethel had a fantastic birthday party for her 100th.

“We were delighted to welcome her friends and family, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the performance from Joe Armstrong, who really made Ethel’s afternoon.