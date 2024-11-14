Bronze Age axe head recovered in East Durham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I have been Metal detecting for about two years since I retired from Nursing. I have always had an interest in archaeology, historical artifacts and wonder about the individual stories that each artifact could tell you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have found a number of coins, buttons and other items which are fairly common however I had a fantastic day discovering and saving history with East Durham Detectors on Sunday, November 10 using my Garrett AT Max metal detector.

It sounds cliché but I was literally the last detectorist on the field and saw the other two detectorists return to their cars, so thought I’ll just walk another 2-3 mtrs and head back to the van as it was 3:30pm and the weather was turning drizzly, then boom, I hit a signal so clear I knew (or hoped) it was going to be something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The axe head was only about 10-15cm deep as the area had been previously ploughed in the last couple of years. I dug around the small area carefully and flipped the earth sod over and there was this amazing Bronze Age Palstave axe head in beautiful condition smiling up at me, which is around 3500 years old.

3500 yr old Bronze Age Palstave Axe Head

I was able to identify it immediately and was so excited. Once I recorded the find location and took photographs I headed back to my car and met with the other detectorists to find out that another similar axe head had also been found not 10 or 15 minutes before.

Two amazing cultural and historical artifacts that define the history and culture of the area so long ago.

To be the first person to touch an artifact that has not been handled for centuries is an exhilarating and mesmerising experience that is nearly impossible to convey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that unique moment, you serve as a vital connection to our history, and there’s truly nothing else that compares.

Contact has been made with the Finds Liasion Officer to ensure the artifact is recorded appropriately into the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) under the Treasure Act (1996).