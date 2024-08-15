Bumper entry for double wicket competition
The left-arm pace bowler, who was a 1st team regular, county player and a junior coach, died in 2016 at the age of 47. Every year Hartlepool cricketers – both past and present - compete against each other in teams of two for the coveted Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Trophy.
Hartlepool Cricket Club Chair, Alan Jackson, said: “The annual double wicket competition is always really well supported which is testament to Ian Jackson’s popularity.
“Ian was an exceptional cricketer and one of the nicest men you could ever wish to meet. The competition is a great way for the Club to remember Ian and to show our continuing support for his lovely family.”
Thirty-two cricketers representing the club’s senior and junior sides will compete in the day-long event.
There’s a very strong presence from current 1st team players including captain Gareth Shaw, wicket-keeper Tom Gavin, Matthew Adamson and Josh Tribick as well as former professional Paul Braithwaite.
Ian’s son Max - a previous winner of the event - who opens the bowling for the 1st team and is a member of Durham’s Academy will continue his record of being an ever-present in the competition.
2nd team skipper Brad Frank will be hoping to continue his excellent form with the ball, whilst run-machine Harry Wiles is expected to be a threat.
The double wicket competition was first scheduled to be held in 2017 but had to be cancelled due to bad weather, so the inaugural event was held in 2018 and was won by George Relton and Elliott Hogg.
The 2023 event was a close encounter with James Piper and Ben Scott just edging it from Jonny Callaghan and Izzy Hussain in a scintillating final.
Ian’s wife, Louise, is looking forward to the event. Louise said: “The double wicket competition means so much to the whole family and it is lovely to see everyone participating in a fun way that Ian would love.
“I’d like to thank Chris Cawson for organising the event and everyone else who plays a part in such a memorable day.”
Chris Cawson, the Club’s 1st team scorer and event organiser, said: “Once again we’ve got a great turn out this year to remember one of Park Drive’s greats.
