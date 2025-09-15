Church in a spin over Macmillan Coffee Morning

Volunteer Violet Reid tests out the Spin the Wheel game for Saturday's coffee morning at the ORB Centre at Oxford Road Baptist Church. Looking on are regular ORBC visitors Kelly Adams and Hayley Whittingham.

Visitors to this weekend's Macmillan coffee morning at Oxford Road Baptist Church will have a rather usual way to earn their cakes and biscuits - by taking part in a spin the wheel competition. Church volunteer Violet Reid came up with the novel idea and asked Hartlepool Man Shed to come up with a working model - and it duly delivered. 'We are very grateful to the Man Shed for its kind assistance', she said. 'We're looking forward to seeing lots of visitors through our door this Saturday to spin the wheel and help us to raise funds for the wonderful Macmillan nursing service.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coffee morning will take place at the ORB Community Hub at Oxford Road Baptist Church on Caledonian Road this Saturday, 20th September from 10.00am -12.00am. All are welcome.

Submitted by Colin Reid, Oxford Road Baptist Church

Mob. 07555733157