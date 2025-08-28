Double wicket joy for Ollie and Dylan

Ollie Mole and Dylan Moore came out on top at Park Drive on Monday (25 August) in the annual Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition.

Every year cricketers come together to remember the Hartlepool Cricket Club favourite who passed away in 2016, aged 47.

Thirty-two players competed in pairs with games of two overs per side apart from the final which was four overs per side.

Participants included several 1st team players including captain Yash Vagadia, Matty Malloy, Harry Wiles and Ian Jackson’s son Max.

Louise Jackson is pictured with winners Ollie Mole (left) and Dylan Moore.

Second team all-rounder Ollie Mole and third teamer Dylan Moore secured victory against Tom Stones and Travis Gorton with the help of some fantastic boundary catches.

Semi-finalists were Matty Malloy and Alex Snowball along with Harry Henderson and Ollie Smith.

Hartlepool Cricket Club Chair, Alan Jackson thanked everyone involved including scorer Bob Cawson and umpires Dennis Skilbeck and Mick Harmison.

He added: “Today is all about remembering Ian Jackson and once again we’ve had a brilliant day.

“Ollie and Dylan were worthy winners, and it is great to have two new names on the Honours Board.”

Ian’s wife, Louise, said: “I’d like to thank all the players, organisers and spectators for making it such a fantastic day

“Once again, there was a brilliant atmosphere with the emphasis on fun which Ian would love.

“The day means so much to all the family and it is lovely that the cricket club continues to remember Ian in this way.”

Ian Jackson was a left arm pace bowler for the 1st team for many years, played at county level and was also a junior coach.