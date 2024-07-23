Eco-friendly waste reduction programme at Wellfield Rise wins award for Bellway site team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bellway team at Wellfield Rise in Wingate has won a best practice award for reducing the amount of waste produced on site.

The award was given by waste management specialist Ecofficiency, which has worked with the staff on site to install a new waste management system, including a segregation compound area with colour-coded signage, supported by ‘toolbox talks’ for site workers to emphasise the value of segregating waste on site for recycling.

The site team, led by Site Manager Stephen Riley, achieved a 100 per cent score on their first site assessment by Ecofficiency after the toolbox training and after three months has achieved a 99.7 per cent waste diversion rate from landfill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Barnes, National Account Manager in the Housebuild Sector at Ecofficiency, said: “Wellfield Rise is a great example of how quickly, with good collaboration and engagement on site, waste management can improve. Well done to Steve and his team for achieving fantastic results on site.”

Bellway's Wellfield Rise has won an award for their eco-friendly waste redution programme

Waste reduction is one of the eight priority areas identified by Bellway’s overarching Better with Bellway sustainability strategy, which aims to put people and planet first.

The company has met its target to achieve a landfill diversion rate of above 99 per cent year-on-year, with 99.5 per cent achieved in both 2023 and 2022.

Wellfield Rise Site Manager Stephen Riley said: “Ecofficiency’s Construction Support Advisor Steve Bailey has helped us reduce the amount of wastage drastically by giving useful guidance, also by enabling us to utilise the tools they have to offer such as magnetic signage for tipping skips, silicone drums and skip segregation ideas shown on the toolbox talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to give a special thank you to my on-site team for buying into the waste reduction methods we have implemented here at Wellfield Rise, in particular our forklift truck driver Andrew Little.”

Bellway is building 250 new homes at Wellfield Rise, off Wellfield Road in Wingate, with three and four-bedroom houses currently available to reserve.