Get ready to run and get colourful with Alice House Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alice House Hospice invites supporters of all ages and abilities to take part in a fun-filled fundraising event this summer. The annual Colour Run returns on Saturday 12 July, raising much-needed funds for local Hospice care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants will gather near the Seaton Carew Clock Tower to take on an approximately 5K route, incorporating four paint stations, where runners will be showered in bright bursts of powdered paint as they pass through.

Registration opens at 10am with the run commencing at 11am.

Discounted rates are available for Early Bird Registration until Friday 25 April:

Last year's Colour run at Seaton Carew.

Adults: £10

Children: £5

Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Children): £25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gil Parker, a Fundraiser at Alice House said, “This is one of our biggest family events and undoubtedly our most colourful. It’s a great day out and the atmosphere and spectacle are like nothing else – most importantly though, it raises vital funding for care and support accessed for local patients and families. We can’t wait to see you there.”

This year's Colour Run paint stations have been kindly sponsored by Higham Discos, Merlin Flex, Exwold Technology & NETA Training Group.

For more information and to register, visit https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/2025/03/03/save-the-date-colour-run-2025/

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.