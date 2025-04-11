Get ready to run and get colourful with Alice House Hospice
Participants will gather near the Seaton Carew Clock Tower to take on an approximately 5K route, incorporating four paint stations, where runners will be showered in bright bursts of powdered paint as they pass through.
Registration opens at 10am with the run commencing at 11am.
Discounted rates are available for Early Bird Registration until Friday 25 April:
Adults: £10
Children: £5
Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Children): £25
Gil Parker, a Fundraiser at Alice House said, “This is one of our biggest family events and undoubtedly our most colourful. It’s a great day out and the atmosphere and spectacle are like nothing else – most importantly though, it raises vital funding for care and support accessed for local patients and families. We can’t wait to see you there.”
This year's Colour Run paint stations have been kindly sponsored by Higham Discos, Merlin Flex, Exwold Technology & NETA Training Group.
For more information and to register, visit https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/2025/03/03/save-the-date-colour-run-2025/
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.