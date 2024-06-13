Green light for neighbourhood shops at Wynyard Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious Wynyard Park estate is set to get a new neighbourhood shopping area.

Developer Wynyard Park has secured planning permission for a street of nine retail units at Hanzard Drive in the heart of the estate.

The parade of units will provide convenient community shopping and services to residents on the exclusive estate, which is already home to over 1,000 houses.

The new retail development – named Roseberry Place - will also incorporate substantial car parking and amenities and will be built with the same design-led approach and attention to detail which characterises the rest of the Wynyard Estate.

A computer-generated image of the Roseberry Park retail development at Wynyard Park

It is expected that more than 30 jobs will be created once the units have been occupied in addition to 35 jobs during the construction phase.

Chris Musgrave, CEO of Wynyard Park Limited, said: “We’re delighted to have secured planning permission and look forward to starting construction on this exciting development.

“Householders on the Wynyard Estate already benefit from wide open spaces, extensive woodland and a design-led ethos which makes the place really feel like home.

“The addition of these new retail spaces will mean they can pop to the shops at their convenience and enjoy a range of different stores right on their doorstep.

“It is a further example of how we are working to create a truly sustainable community at Wynyard Park.”

Full-service property firm, Bradley Hall, has been appointed to market the letting of the units to occupiers.

The firm, which has an office in Wynyard as well as eight other offices across the North, has been working closely with the team at Wynyard Park since the initial stages of planning.

Joseph I’Anson, director of Bradley Hall Tees Valley, said: “We are so pleased to be able to bring this scheme to the market and are working closely with a number of interested parties who wish to locate here.

“It will be a fantastic boost for residents to have quick and easy access to a range of shops and leisure facilities.

“Bradley Hall has worked alongside Wynyard Park for some time, and it is a real pleasure to be able to continue our partnership with the development of Roseberry Place retail park.”

Construction is set to start on the new shops this summer.

In total, planning consent has been secured for over 17,000sq ft of Class E commercial accommodation, with the units playing host to a range of retail and leisure facilities to serve the growing population of Wynyard Park.

In keeping with the traditional feel of the estate, the buildings will be completed using high quality materials and features such as pilasters, fascias and cornices.

The vast Wynyard Park development, located just off the A689 and near to the A19, has seen significant development in the past 20 years.

In addition to the business park, the exclusive residential estate – which has Government-awarded Garden Village status - comprises over 1,000 homes which have been constructed by hand-picked elite house builders or are luxury self-build properties.

A further 800 houses are currently under construction, with space allocated for an additional 2,000 homes.

A large number of local and national businesses also call the estate home, due to Wynyard’s close proximity to the A19, offering quick access to the Tees Valley, Teesside International Airport and the nearby cities of Durham and Sunderland.