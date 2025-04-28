Hartlepool Businesswoman Named Female Business Leader of the Year at British Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vikki Jackson-Smith, Managing Director of J&B Recycling, an FCC Environment company, has been named Female Business Leader of the Year at the prestigious British Business Awards 2025, held on Thursday 24th April 2025 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vikki, who began her career at just 16 as a weighbridge officer in her family’s business, was recognised for her incredible journey transforming a small solid fuel company into a recycling and waste management company that is now recognised globally. The award acknowledges her outstanding leadership, resilience, and continued contributions to the local economy and wider industry.

Taking over the family business in her early 20s, Vikki made the bold decision to pivot from coal to recycling, creating J&B Recycling and safeguarding 30 jobs in the process. Under her leadership, the company now employs nearly 200 people and processes over 200,000 tonnes of waste each year. Based in Hartlepool, J&B Recycling is a major employer in the area and continues to expand both regionally and nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, J&B Recyclingwas acquired by FCC Environment, a leading UK waste and resource management company. Vikki remains Managing Director at J&B Recycling and continues to drive the business forward under the FCC banner, ensuring local operations remain strong while exploring new growth opportunities.

Vikki Jackson-Smith presented with award by Rob Brydon

Speaking after the event, Vikki said: “I’m incredibly proud to have received this award – it’s a real honour to be recognised alongside so many brilliant business leaders. This is a win for my entire team, for Hartlepool, and for the North East. Our region has so much to offer, and I’m passionate about creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation of leaders right here at home.”

Vikki’s story is a source of inspiration throughout the region. She is a trustee of Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool and actively supports local charities, schools, and educational programmes. At J&B Recycling, she has created pathways for young apprentices, championed diversity in leadership, and helped mentor future industry talent.

Steve Longdon, Chief Executive Officer of FCC Environment said: “This amazing and prestigious award win by Vikki is extremely well deserved. We at FCC welcomed Vikki and the J&B business into our own a year ago now and throughout this time I have seen how Vikki has embraced the opportunities being part of a larger group brings whilst retaining her clear focus on and passion for her business. I am looking forward to what the next year brings for Vikki and the entire team she leads so very well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest recognition adds to Vikki’s long list of accolades, including Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2022 Insider Dealmakers Awards and Businesswoman of the Year at the 2021 National Businesswomen’s Awards. The British Business Awards are one of the UK’s top business events, celebrating outstanding achievement across all sectors.

This year’s ceremony featured appearances from Sting, Sir Bob Geldof, and Rob Brydon, and raised over £1.2 million for homelessness charity Social Bite.