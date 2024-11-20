Hartlepool care home resident shares secret to a long life on 104th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rosslyn (Ros) Osbourne, a resident living at HC-One’s Sheraton Court Care Home in Hartlepool, Teesside, has recently celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Born 30th October 1920, Ros was born in South Shields. She spent her years working in the local biscuit factory, before moving on to the tobacco industry and then back to confectionary.

Once the war started, Ros moved to Manchester and then moved back up north to work for a mail order company, and then worked in Lewis’s department store. During this time, Ros married the love of her life, Edwin, in 1943, and they had a son called Norman.

Ros also has two grandsons, one great grandson and one great granddaughter, who she loves to spend time with.

Sheraton Court Care Home - Rosslyn (Ros) Osbourne

When asked what Rosslyn’s secret to a long life, she said: “Plenty of rest and watching your favourite television programme. I love watching Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway! I also like always having something to look forward too!”

On the day of her birthday, Ros, was surrounded by all her family who came along to celebrate. Ros’ son Norman travelled from his home in Spain to spend the day with his Mam, and her niece Heather paid a visit from South Shields.

The residential and residential dementia care home was decorated for the fantastic occasion with large number balloons, a homemade cake and lots of flowers and cards. Residents and colleagues sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Ros and enjoyed a slice of the delicious birthday cake, with a cup of tea.

Hollie Rhodes, HC-One Sheraton Court’s Home Manager, commented: “It was great to be able to celebrate Ros’ special day. When we asked Ros how she felt about being 104 years old, she replied with 'old' and started to laugh.”