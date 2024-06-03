Hartlepool Mourns Beloved Daniel Cook, 33, After Sudden Gym Collapse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tribute to Dan Cook, who left Teesside to pursue a music career but ended up mixing with the rich and famous as a director with an aviation company at Victor Aviation

Family and friends are mourning the sudden death of Daniel Cook, a Hartlepool-born man who collapsed at the gym at the age of 33. Dan, who left Hartlepool in 2010 to pursue a music career in London, eventually found success in the aviation industry, becoming the Director of Sales at Victor Aviation. His body will be flown home to the North East in a Legacy 650 Private Jet, accompanied by his close family and best friend, for his funeral on Thursday, June 6, at 3 p.m. at Stockton Crematorium. A fundraising page has already garnered over £11,500 of the £20,000 needed for the flight.

Dan's fiancé and family remembers him as gifted and talented in everything he did, with a great passion for music. His heartbroken mother, Lesley Perkins, said, "My boy was a firework and I want these last few days to be amazing." She recalled Dan's excellence both academically and in sports during his time at High Tunstall Comprehensive School, where he played rugby for West Hartlepool Rugby Club and reached the Durham County level.

After sixth form, Dan chose to defer his university place to travel the world with close friends, journeying through Asia and spending Christmas Day on Bondi Beach in Australia, where he FaceTimed his family. In 2010, Dan moved to London to study music at Westminster University, aiming to become a pop star. In 2012, he was signed by a record label and worked with emerging music industry talents, including George Ezra and Paolo Nutini. However, as his mother Lesley noted, "Things didn't go totally to plan, and Dan found himself re-thinking his career options to enable him to stay in London with his partner, Emma, who he met on his first day at university."

Dan Cook, Director of Sales at Victor Aviation.

Dan then joined Victor Aviation in a junior sales role, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become Director of Sales and was due to become Managing Director of the firm's new office in Abu Dhabi. Tragically, Dan died on May 15 after collapsing in the gym, with the cause of death yet to be determined.

"As a family, we have been shown that Dan left a huge legacy behind in his workplace with his caring leadership skills and highly motivational approach to all and every situation," said Lesley. "Dan's fiancé, and we as a family, along with friends, are profoundly devastated by Dan's very sudden death and are somehow trying to find comfort in all the positive and powerful ways Dan seemed to have impacted so many people's lives. The outpouring of kind messages and praise from so many, both personally and professionally, has swollen our hearts beyond measure."

Victor Aviation released a statement honoring Dan: "Above being a business leader, he was a cherished mentor and friend to many within our company and across the entire industry. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Dan's passing was very sudden and has sent a deep shockwave through the Victor team. As we mourn his loss, we will treasure the countless memories he leaves behind—including his caring leadership style, highly motivational team-building sessions, and his razor-sharp wit—all of which have helped to shape an incredible team culture that lives on in his name. Dan, we all miss you so much, but we will carry on your legacy and do our very best to make you proud."

Dan's brother, Thomas, added, "Dan was an incredible person and inspired me in more ways than he could ever know. I am extremely grateful for the time that Dan always made for me, whether it was just visiting London to see him or to support me with a problem. It is also very incredible and inspiring for me as his younger brother to see how successful he has become and how quickly, whilst still remaining grounded and always putting family first. He will be extremely missed and always in our hearts and minds. Fly high, Dan."

Dan's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 6, at 3 p.m. at Stockton Crematorium, TS19 9NA, followed by a celebration of his life at The Raby Arms, Hartlepool, TS27 3AT. All who knew Dan are welcome to attend, with a request to dress to impress as Dan always did—no black attire.