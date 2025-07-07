Hartlepool Rovers celebrates £10,000 funding boost from The PFC Trust with rugby World Cup winner Neil Back

Hartlepool Rovers has announced a significant step forward in its plans to modernise its changing room facilities, marked by a special celebration with former England captain and Rugby World Cup winner Neil Back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back - who also was guest speaker at the club’s fundraising sportsman’s dinner on Friday night - was on hand to receive a generous £10,000 donation from local charity The PFC Trust on behalf of Rovers, a contribution that provides a huge boost to the vital project.

This latest injection of funds brings the club's ongoing crowdfunding efforts for the changing room project to an impressive total of almost £40,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the estimated total project cost standing at £90,000, this demonstrates widespread support for the crucial improvements.

The PFC Trust's trustee Gary Riches with Rovers' James Turner and former England captain Neil Back.

Rovers’ James Turner, who is director of junior rugby, said: “We are now in a position where we could progress with the planning and there is no doubt about it that this investment is a significant step forward for us.

“What we have is a facility that is unappealing and discourages participation in many respects, but we can’t facilitate children and adults, men and women, at the same time.

“A modern, fresh facility will increase our ability to deliver for those who want to take part in sport. We have a lot of history, dating back to 1879, and we now need to be more progressive, and prepared for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in one of the most challenging socio economic communities in the town, if not the country, and we need support. The PFC Trust has made a huge contribution towards a badly needed project.

The PFC Trust's trustee Gary Riches with Rovers' James Turner and former England captain Neil Back.

“Without the support of The PFC Trust then this project would have been even more difficult to deliver and it could have delayed everything, so we are extremely grateful.”

The donation from The PFC Trust, combined with Rovers’ crowdfunding progress, has provided a huge boost.

Kelly Brooks, operations director at The PFC Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Hartlepool Rovers in this vital project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn't merely about constructing new changing rooms, it's about fundamentally transforming the experience for every player, ensuring they have the modern, safe and private facilities they deserve.

“By enhancing player dignity and bolstering safeguarding, we are enabling Rovers to significantly expand the vital role the club continues to play at the heart of our community, promoting inclusivity and providing a welcoming environment for all.”

Rovers operates as a grassroots rugby club that provides opportunities for men, women, boys and girls from as young as four years old, right through to senior teams.

The club prides itself on being a family-focused environment at its Friarage home on West View Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the pitch, Rovers play a crucial role in the local community, with its facilities supporting various charitable organisations and initiatives, including Andy's Man Club, SSAFA, FIJ Judo and Hartlepool Brass Band.

Rovers has made a strong commitment to its members, players and the wider community to enhance its facilities.

Recent investments have seen significant renovations to the clubhouse, which now supports the charitable groups, and improvements to playing spaces, addressing health and safety and enhancing the spectator experience.

And dormant adjacent land is being prepared for an additional pitch and training areas, benefitting both club players and local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the existing changing rooms have become a significant bottleneck.

James said: “Our changing rooms are extremely tired and limit our ability to really push forwards and meet the growing demand our club has experienced.

"With growing numbers of players, particularly boys and girls accessing the game, we are in desperate need for modernised changing rooms.

“Currently, the two basic changing rooms feature communal wash facilities, utilising an old, shared bath space for showering and communal toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This setup not only poses obvious safeguarding risks, requiring strict control measures, but also severely restricts the club's ability to schedule sequential matches for different teams, leading to lost game time.”

*If you want to donate or help with Rovers crowdfunding project then please visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-rovers-future-changing-rooms