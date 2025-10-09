Hootenanny rolls back the years for its 10th anniversary

More than 800 revellers turned up to Mayfield Park, home of Hartlepool Rugby Club, to indulge in an afternoon and evening of nostalgia, in aid of Alice House Hospice.

The Hootenanny is now a firm fixture in the town’s social calendar. It celebrated its tenth anniversary with a trip back to the 80s - the decade of oversized shoulder pads, oversized hair and synth pop bangers on the dance floor.

Party-goers paid homage to Kylie, Madonna and Prince while enjoying the refreshments on offer in the beer tent and basking in the August Bank Holiday sunshine. Opening acts, Aby Camsell and Jack Cummings, got the party started.

Later, Pek & Wanley and Dig the Old Breed belted out classic anthems in the marquee before headliners, That 80’s Band, took to the stage.

Revellers getting into the 80s party spirit and enjoying the 10th annual Hootenanny at Hartlepool Rugby Club, in aid of Alice House Hospice.

The Hootenanny raised nearly £9,400 - money which will help Alice House to continue providing vital end-of-life support for patients and their families.

Many of the those joining in the fun have been coming year after year. Julie said: “I come to soak up the atmosphere. It’s so friendly, with good vibes.”

“Coming to the Hootenanny is a family affair for us. My sons have both played for Hartlepool and my Dad is a massive supporter of the club. And the money goes to such a good cause,” added Vicky.

“I played for the club for 15 years and I’ve come to enjoy the beer and the music with friends,” commented Josh.

Partying like it's 1985 at this year's Hootenanny.

The event was made possible with the generous support of local organisations and businesses.

Greg Hildreth, the Hospice’s Business and Communications Senior Manager said, “We’re so grateful to everyone who gives their time, expertise and resources to this fantastic event. It’s an amazing team effort and the Hootenanny just seems to get bigger and better every year.

“Special thanks go to Speedy for supplying the generators, Exwold Technology for sponsoring the cups and everyone who sponsored barrels.

“We are also grateful to all of the volunteers from both the Hospice and the club, NE Security Ltd., Orangebox Training Solutions, Lloyds Bank, and In Studio for their support.”

Tickets for the 2026 event, set to take place on Sunday 30 August will go on sale in Spring.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.