Hospice CEOs invited to Royal Garden Party

Alice House Hospice Co-Chief Executive Officers, Sandra Britten and Nicky Haggan have been extended the honour of an invitation to the King’s Garden Party in recognition of the Hospice’s services to the community.

The event will take place on 4 July at the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh, where Sandra and Nicky, who share leadership duties at Alice House, will be joining the celebrations to represent the Hospice.

The prestigious invitation was issued by the Lord Lieutenant of Durham, Sue Snowdon who is His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, the official representative of the King in County Durham. Mrs Snowdon visited the Hospice last summer for a tour and to learn more about its vital work, following an introduction provided by Hospice Trustee, Peter Bowes who is the Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

Mrs Snowdon said, “Alice House Hospice helps people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness to live as fully and as well as they can to the end of their lives.

“They provide very special care, which extends to patients and their families. It was a privilege to visit Alice House and see first-hand the wonderful work they do. The invitation to the Royal Garden Party is in appreciation of all they do."

Sandra and Nicky responded to the invitation saying, “It was lovely to welcome Mrs Snowdon to the Hospice and we are honoured to be invited to what will be a very special and memorable occasion.

“Most importantly though, it is wonderful for the work of Alice House - and all of our supporters who make it possible – to be recognised and at this level. It is a wonderful opportunity to spread our message and celebrate the fantastic work of our staff and volunteers.”