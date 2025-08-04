Hospice Patron EDF Power Station Tees-off for Local Care

Hospice Patron, EDF Power Station is once again teeing up in support of Alice House Hospice with its second annual Charity Golf Day, taking place on Friday 12 September at Hartlepool Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration is open to golfers with a handicap of 28 or less to enjoy a competitive and social day of golf while raising vital funds for Hospice care in the local community.

Players will compete in teams of four, with an entry fee of £50 per person (£200 per team). This includes a bacon roll and coffee on arrival, a one-course meal post-competition and a £15 donation per player to Alice House Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tee-off times run from 11:06am to 12:34pm and in addition to taking part, businesses and individuals are invited to support the day by sponsoring a hole for £100, helping to raise even more for this essential cause.

Participants at last year's EDF Charity Golf Day.

For more information or to register your interest, please contact Keeley Potter at [email protected] or [email protected].

Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Senior Manager at Alice House said:

“We’re grateful to the team at EDF Hartlepool for their long-term support. Events like these not only offer a brilliant day out but also help ensure we can continue providing specialist care to those who need us most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to have such strong backing from our local business community whose ongoing commitment makes a real difference to local patients and families.”

Golfers at last year's EDF Charity Golf Day in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.