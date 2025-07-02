Jonathan Brash MP celebrates ‘fantastic investment’ into West View Project Children’s and Young People’s Activity Centre from the Morrisons Foundation
The West View Project Children’s and Young People’s Activity Centre provides a youth centre facility to provide activities to children aged 5-19 years in Hartlepool.
The grant from the charitable arm of the supermarket has funded the renovation of the kitchen at the youth centre. This will include the installation of a new oven and fridge and purchase of kitchen essentials, new sofas, tables and chairs.
Jonathan Brash MP said “It’s fantastic to see this investment from the Morrisons Foundation making a real difference to children and young people in Hartlepool.
“The West View Project is a brilliant example of what community spirit and commitment can achieve — and this newly renovated kitchen will be a vital part of the support they offer.
“I’m proud to celebrate this success with them and look forward to seeing the impact it will have for years to come.”
Rebecca Ferguson, West View Project Children’s and Young People’s Activity Centre said “We are very grateful to Morrisons for the donation to help us update our kitchen, buy new sofas for the young people to use in the chill out areas.
“We are also updating our lights to be more energy efficient. The young people enjoyed meeting with Jonathan Brash and chatting with him about their goals in life but also hearing about his life experience.”
Danielle Knight, Community Champion at Morrisons Hartlepool store, said, "We're incredibly proud to present this donation today. It's wonderful to see the new kitchen and know that it will serve as a fantastic resource for the West View Project.
“Supporting local initiatives like this, which make such a tangible difference to young people's lives, is at the core of what the Morrisons Foundation aims to achieve."
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.