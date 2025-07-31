Local photographer and her gifts to Alice House Hospice

Alice House Hospice has received a heartfelt donation of photo prints from local amateur photographer Sam Price, whose thoughtful gifts are helping to brighten staff and patient areas throughout the Hospice.

Sam, who lives in Hartlepool presented a collection of her scenic prints to Senior Manager Greg Hildreth during a recent visit to the Hospice.

Originally from Birmingham, Sam moved to the North-East in the 1980s with her brother, who lived in Hartlepool, with her living in Newcastle. Sam eventually moved to Hartlepool in 2019 following a period of ill-health. Inspired by the healing power of the sea, local landscapes, and the kindness of the community, Sam turned to photography as a creative outlet and way of connecting with others.

She explained:

Sam Price, with one of her scenic prints that she presented to Alice House Hospice.

“I love to walk, take photos and chat with people I meet along the way. The sea has been such a positive medicine for me and I’ve made some lovely friendships. Alice House cared for a member of my family, and I wanted to say thank you by giving something back. I hope the images bring a little joy and perhaps start a conversation over a cuppa.”

Sam’s connection to hospice care goes further back, having completed a student nursing placement at Primrose Hospice in Worcestershire, where she first saw the unique and compassionate environment that Hospices provide.

The photographs were kindly printed by Ord Office, whom Sam also wishes to thank for supporting the project.

Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Senior Manager at Alice House, said:

“We are grateful to Sam for her thoughtful gift. Her work brings warmth and colour; it was lovely to meet her and hear her story. It’s thanks to people like Sam that we can continue to create a welcoming and uplifting space for patients, vistors, volunteers and staff.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.