New recruits join teacher training programme

A school academy trust has taken on 11 new trainees who hope to become newly qualified teachers within the next 12 months.

Under the scheme, participants train on the job rather than go to university and no previous teaching experience is required.

The ‘Train to Teach’ programme is run by Ad Astra Academy Trust which operates four primary schools in Hartlepool – Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View.

The scheme has a 100% success rate of trainees acquiring teaching jobs at the end of the one-year scheme.

The eleven teacher trainees are pictured with Ad Astra Academy Trust staff in the new training centre at West Park.

Helen Durnion, School Improvement Lead for Ad Astra Academy Trust and the course lead, said: “We are very proud of the programme and delighted to welcome our latest trainees.

“The programme offers an alternative to going to university to obtain a teaching degree. There is also the advantage that people train on the job and get first-hand experience in the classroom which is great preparation for when they become newly qualified teachers.

“Initially, participants spend approximately 40% in the classroom and at the end of their third and final term they are 80% classroom based.”

As part of the programme, a new training centre has been created at West Park Primary School.

Louise Sheffield, Headteacher at West Park, who spent ten years of her education career training teachers, said: “We’ve converted a former storeroom at the school into a state-of-the-art training hub which is a fantastic new resource for the programme.

“Although all of the new recruits have been allocated their own class, they will also get the opportunity to gain experience working at other schools across the Trust.”

Trainee Caroline Hall, who has spent 30 years working in Human Resources across the banking sector and has a degree in Education, is excited about the career change.

She said: “I’m passionate about learning and this is is a great opportunity to help shape young people’s minds. Hopefully, I can bring my knowledge and experience to the classroom, and it is great that most of the training is classroom based where we will have the benefit of learning from experienced teachers.”

Kyle Higgins, who has been working in a children’s home for the last two years is equally excited about the opportunity, commenting: “Despite studying law at university, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher.

“I jumped at the opportunity when I saw it because it gives me the chance to train on the job and gain valuable experience so that I am classroom ready when I qualify. I’ve already met the pupils in my class, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Applicants need to have a degree for the ‘Train to Teach programme. Enrolment for the 2026 programme opens on 30 September 2025. To apply, visit https://adastraschools.org/about-us/scitt/apply/

Alternatively, for more information, email [email protected]