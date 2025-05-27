OK Diner Celebrates 30 Years with 30% Off in June

OK Diner, the iconic American-style roadside restaurant known for its retro vibes, friendly service and classic comfort food, is turning 30 – and they’re celebrating in true diner style. To thank its loyal customers for three fantastic decades, OK Diner is offering 30% off all food and drink for loyalty cardholders throughout the entire month of June. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, juicy burgers or hand-spun milkshakes, it’s the perfect time to roll into OK Diner and enjoy a generous helping of nostalgia – with a side of savings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening its doors in 1995, OK Diner has become a firm favourite across the UK, offering a slice of 1950s Americana to road trippers and families alike. With neon lights, cafe booths, vintage tunes and a menu full of diner classics, it’s been a go-to stop for great food and great memories.

“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating 30 years of OK Diner,” said Dafydd Poole, owner-operator of OK Diner. “This milestone is a tribute to our amazing team and the loyal guests who’ve supported us over the years. Offering 30% off for the month of June is our way of saying thank you – and inviting everyone to join the party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a loyalty cardholder yet? It’s quick and free to join via the OK Diner website https://okdiners.com/rocks-club/

OK Diner

So hop in the car, turn up the rock ‘n’ roll and head to your nearest OK Diner this June. After all, turning 30 only happens once – let’s make it delicious.

Promotion Details:

What: 30% off food and drink for up to 4 people - excluding all other discounts, offers and promotions

When: 1st – 30th June 2025 Open 9am-8pm every day

Who: Available to all OK Diner loyalty cardholders. Show your loyalty card to claim.

Where: All nine OK Diner locations across the UK

Location:

Hartlepool: A19 Services Southbound, Elwick, Hartlepool TS27 3HH Tel: 01740 644 884