PFC founder Frances Connolly continues support for Alice House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alice House staff would like to say a huge thank you to Frances Connolly, founder of The PFC Trust and a Patron of the Hartlepool-based Hospice, who has donated vital funding to sustain the Hospice’s Community Bereavement Services, ensuring that adults can access essential counselling support when they need it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This generous funding will help to protect the long-term sustainability of bereavement support within the community.

During a recent visit to Alice House, Frances was presented with her new Patron’s glass plaque by Co-CEO Nicky Haggan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During discussions around current funding challenges, Frances generously agreed to donate £18,000 towards funding costs for the Community Bereavement Services for the year ahead.

PFC Trust founder, Frances Connolly, with Alice House Hospice Co-Chief Executives Sandra Britten and Nicky Haggan.

Frances also covered the cost of a much-needed new cash till for the Hospice’s Retail Team.

Frances has been a Patron of Alice House Hospice for over two years and continues to play a crucial role in the charity’s work.

In 2023, she funded the refurbishment of the Hospice gardens to ensure that patients and their loved ones have a comfortable outdoor space to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances said: “Alice House Hospice provides vital services to our community and I am proud to support their work. Ensuring that bereavement support is available for those in need is incredibly important, and I am pleased to help sustain these services.”

Nicky added: “We are incredibly grateful for Frances’ continued generosity. Her donation supports our bereavement services and helps to secure the future of our care. Her kindness and commitment make an incredible difference to the lives of local families.”

By becoming a Hospice Patron, individuals or businesses pledge a donation of £5,000 per year, providing financial stability that helps sustain patient care and enables long-term planning.

If you or your business would like to learn more about the Alice House Guild of Patrons please contact Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Senior Manager on [email protected] or 01429 855529.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.