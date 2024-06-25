Power Station Tees Up for Fundraising on the Fairway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EDF Power Station in Hartlepool is a Patron of Alice House Hospice and is holding a charity golf day in aid of the local charity, to raise money for its services.

The event takes place on Friday 30 August at Hartlepool Golf Club, who are also long-term supporters of the Hospice.

EDF are inviting teams of three to compete before relaxing with a meal and refreshments back in the clubhouse. It costs £50 per person to take part and players should have a handicap of 28 or lower.

Louise Taylor, from EDF who is organising the event said “As proud Patrons of Alice House, we like to do as much as we can to support local Hospice care and this golf day was a way of getting some of our colleagues, business connections and other supporters together to help raise some much-needed funds.

One of the Station’s keen golfers, taking part in a previous charity golf day.

“The event will be a great start to the August bank holiday and I would like to thank all the teams who have signed up so far and wish them all the very best of luck for the day.”

Greg Hildreth, a Senior Manager at the Hospice said “Thanks to EDF for their ongoing and valuable support – I’m sure the day will be a sell-out and a great success. Thanks also to our friends at Hartlepool Golf Club for hosting; as always, everything raised will be used to fund care for local patients and their families.”

For more information or to register your team please contact Louise at EDF on [email protected]

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.