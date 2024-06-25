Power Station Tees Up for Fundraising on the Fairway
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event takes place on Friday 30 August at Hartlepool Golf Club, who are also long-term supporters of the Hospice.
EDF are inviting teams of three to compete before relaxing with a meal and refreshments back in the clubhouse. It costs £50 per person to take part and players should have a handicap of 28 or lower.
Louise Taylor, from EDF who is organising the event said “As proud Patrons of Alice House, we like to do as much as we can to support local Hospice care and this golf day was a way of getting some of our colleagues, business connections and other supporters together to help raise some much-needed funds.
“The event will be a great start to the August bank holiday and I would like to thank all the teams who have signed up so far and wish them all the very best of luck for the day.”
Greg Hildreth, a Senior Manager at the Hospice said “Thanks to EDF for their ongoing and valuable support – I’m sure the day will be a sell-out and a great success. Thanks also to our friends at Hartlepool Golf Club for hosting; as always, everything raised will be used to fund care for local patients and their families.”
For more information or to register your team please contact Louise at EDF on [email protected]
Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.
It costs over £3.5m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just under 21% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised every single day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.