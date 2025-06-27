Retiring teacher is a class above

A Hartlepool teacher is calling time on her education career after working in the same primary school for the last thirty-five years.

Caroline Tyerman started working at Brougham Primary School in 1990 as a Year 5/6 teacher (10/11-year-olds) and after undertaking various roles at the school, the popular staff member will call it a day at the end of the Summer.

Caroline, who is currently the school’s Lead Practioner for SEND (Special Educational needs and Disabilities), said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brougham and will leave with many fond memories.

“Brougham is a very tight knit community, and the school is at the heart of it. During my time here I’ve built up wonderful relationships with parents and pupils and always tried my utmost to support them in every way – both inside and outside of school.

Caroline Tyerman (back centre) is pictured with Headteacher Sarah Greenan (back right), Deputy Headteacher Gemma Kelly and Brougham Primary School pupils.

“Brougham is a very different school to when I first started. I feel the school is in a much better place now; there is a very strong leadership team which are always driving new initiatives.

“Brougham is now in a position where it is able to provide support to other schools, and this is testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone associated with the school.”

Caroline said that she is looking forward to her retirement and is planning to travel and spend more time with her family. She is also an avid Middlesbrough FC fan.

Sarah Greenan, Headteacher of Brougham Primary School, said: “Caroline has taught various year groups during her time at the school and for the last five years has been our Lead Practioner for SEND.

“She has vast experience and knowledge and has also been a brilliant mentor to the school’s senior leaders. She is the ‘go to’ person in the school and has always gone above and beyond.

“Caroline knows the school inside out and the support she has given to staff over the years has been invaluable. There’s no doubt that she’ll be missed but she’s going to continue as a volunteer which is great as she will continue to be a valuable asset to the school.”

Caroline has led the PE and Science curriculums at the school and also ran the football and cricket teams. She has also accompanied pupils every year to the Carlton Camp residential centre.

Brougham is one of ten schools under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

Andy Brown OBE, Chief Executive Officer with Ad Astra, said: “Caroline has been a brilliant ambassador for Brougham during her 35 years at the school.

“She epitomises everything that you want to see in a teacher and her service has been exemplary. I wish her a long and happy retirement.”

The other primary schools within Ad Astra are Barnard Grove, West Park and West View in Hartlepool, Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton-on-Tees, Ayresome and Sunnyside in Middlesbrough and Deaf Hill and Kelloe in Durham.