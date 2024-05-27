Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rotary Hartlepool Supporting the Great North Air Ambulance Service

President Wally Stewart of Rotary Hartlepool ,whose nominated Charity this year is the GNAA,was delighted to present a cheque for £3000 to the Service’s representatives at a Rotary function recently,which included a visual presentation of the role played by GNNA , saving lives in the Region.

Having attended a meeting at Urlay Nook in April, visiting the impressive new premises of the GNNA, Wally commented: “Rotary Hartlepool are pleased help this fine organisation which relies on public support for the millions of pounds it needs annually to carry out it’s life saving work”