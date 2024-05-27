Rotary Hartlepool support Great North Air ambulance Service with fantastic donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotary Hartlepool has presented thousands of pounds to the Great North Air Ambulance Service to support its vital work.

President of Rotary Hartlepool, Wally Stewart, whose nominated charity this year is the GNAA, was delighted to present a cheque for £3000 to the service’s representatives at a Rotary function recently, which included a visual presentation of the role played by GNNA, saving lives in the region.