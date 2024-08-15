School raises over £6000 for good causes
Children and staff at Barnard Grove Primary School took part in the ‘Mini Miles for Men & Women Schools’ Sponsored Run’ event during the summer as part of National School Sports Week.
Amazingly, the school raised a total of £6062.75 which has been divided equally between two great causes with local connections – Miles for Men charity and Lewin Tubuna, who will be competing in the 2024 Teenage CrossFit World Games in Michigan at the end of August.
Janine Cowie, Deputy Headteacher of Barnard Grove Primary School, who has led on the initiative, said: “Miles for Men is very close to our hearts at Barnard Grove as Micky Day (the charity’s founder) and his team have supported several of our pupils and their families during their journeys with cancer over the past few years.
“The initial suggestion for the fundraising was for any profits to be split 50/50 between Miles for Men and school funds. However, we became aware of Lewin Tubuna’s fundraising to participate in the Teenage Cross Fit World Games in the USA.
“Lewin is a former Barnard Grove pupil, and we have followed his journey since he left primary school and know the amount of hard work and dedication he has committed to achieving this goal.
“Nothing Lewin has done has ever come as a surprise to us because from a young age he always pushed himself to the absolute limit. Whilst at Barnard Grove, Lewin took on several huge challenges to raise money for Alice Hospice, Muscular Dystrophy and Miles for Men, including a Coast-to-Coast bike ride and a mini triathlon.
“We are extremely proud of the determined and successful young man he has become so decided to show him our support for his biggest challenge yet.”
Janine Cowie continued: “Our families really got on board with the sponsorship and money started to flood in. We held an assembly to announce the final grand total with Lewin and his parents and Micky Day in attendance as guests of honour.
“They were thrilled to learn that, in total, we had raised £6062.75 – an unbelievable effort from our whole school community.
"Micky told the children that their half of the money would be used to fund holidays for poorly children and their families at a caravan the charity has purchased at Crimdon Dene whilst Lewin said he’d be using his half to help pay for travel and accommodation during his American adventure.”
Andy Brown OBE, Chief Executive Officer with Ad Astra, said: “The amount of money raised is an outstanding achievement and I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in contributing to such a fantastic success story.”
