Schools team up to support bed charity
Ad Astra Academy Trust, which has four Hartlepool primary schools under its umbrella, demonstrated its commitment to the national charity during the Trust’s annual Festival of Education, held recently at Teesside University.
Andy Brown OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Ad Astra Academy Trust, said; “We became aware of the fantastic work that Zarach Charity is undertaking so decided to invite them to participate in our annual festival.
“No child should be without a bed as this can seriously impact on their education and well-being. A number of our schools have already signed up to work closely with the charity and I am sure others will do likewise soon.
“Not only do the charity provide a new bed and mattress to families in poverty, but they also provide bed linen and pyjamas/nightwear. It is a fantastic scheme, and we are delighted to support it.”
Jess Sandy, the charity’s National Development Manager, said: “We would like to thank Ad Astra Academy Trust for inviting us to the Festival of Education 2024.
“It was an amazing day that gave us the platform to raise awareness of our Every Head a Bed scheme. We raised an amazing £385 with our raffle on the day, and we have seen lots more donations being made online too.”
