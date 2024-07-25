Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local business has shown fantastic support for one of its chosen charities over the last year.

Seaward Steps Up Local Hospice Support

Seaward have two sites in the UK and one in the United States, with their Head Office based in Peterlee. The company - who manufacture electrical safety test equipment - visited Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool in 2023 to hand over a £1,000 company donation after the charity had been nominated by staff members.

Seaward staff at Alice House Hospice's It's A Knockout event in May.

More recently, Seaward entered four teams in the Hospice’s It’s a Knockout fundraising event to the value of £3,000 with all money raised from the event being used to fund the care services provided by Alice House. Seaward staff celebrated their success on the day with one of their teams placing second in the competition.

With the two organisations now working closely, Seaward staff plan to continue their support with future fundraising activities.

Greg Hildreth, a Senior Manager at Alice House said, “It is wonderful to count Seaward amongst our highly valued network of business supporters and it was brilliant to see their staff turn out in force to get involved in out It’s a Knockout Day – they were all good sports and gave us a great show on the day.

“Most importantly, the support we receive from Seaward and its staff all helps to ensure the ongoing delivery of sustainable Hospice care for families in our region.”

Alison Thompson, HR Manager at Seaward said, “We’ve had a great time supporting Alice House and also came to visit the Hospice for a tour so we could see the value of their work first-hand, which also helped us understand the importance of our involvement. It’s a fantastic local cause and we are pleased to play our part in the delivery of their vital services.”

If you or your business or workplace would like to find out more about supporting Alice House Hospice, you can contact Greg on [email protected] or 01429 855529.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.