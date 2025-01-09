Support your local Hospice and win £2025 for 2025!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lucky winner will start the year with a cash boost of £2025 in Alice House Hospice’s first ever New Year Raffle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raffle - which was met with a great response when it was launched in December – sets out to raise much needed funds for the care services provided by the Hospice and invites supporters to buy as many tickets as they wish, priced at £1 each and available in books of 10.

The raffle is open to anyone over the age of 18 and will be drawn on 21 February at the Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospice Fundraisers were keen to start the year with a big project, after a successful 2024 which proved to be one of the charity’s busiest years to date – both in terms of supporting the community and receiving support to sustain care services.

Alice House hospice staff promoting their New Year's Raffle.

Nicola Winwood, In Memory Fundraiser at Alice House said, “We wanted to start the year with a campaign that would be affordable for as many people as possible after Christmas and that would also raise plenty of vital funding to help provide care and support to our patients.

Initiatives such as this raffle enable these services and I would like to thank everyone who has bought tickets so far and wish all entrants the very best of luck.”

Full terms and conditions and ticket sales can be found at: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/new-year-raffle-win-2025/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can also be bought from Hospice reception or by calling 01429 855555.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.